What’s former Sheffield United and Derby County man Jamie Ward up to these days?

Jamie Ward played for Sheffield United from 2009 to 2011 and Derby County between 2011 and 2015.

Born in Birmingham, Ward came through Aston Villa’s youth ranks but failed to make a first-team appearance before he was released following a loan spell at Stockport County in 2006.

Ward moved to Torquay United in League Two before Chesterfield brought him to League One after only six months at Torquay. However, the Spireites were relegated at the end of the season and Ward returned to scoring goals in the fourth tier.

After scoring 31 goals in 74 appearances for Chesterfield, Ward signed for Sheffield United for £400,000 in January 2009, helping the Blades finish in the Championship play-offs in his first season. Ward went on to make 70 appearances for the Blades, scoring 11 times.

Ward joined Derby County in January 2011 on an initial loan deal which was made permanent at the end of the season. The winger enjoyed the best years of his career at Derby, scoring 34 times in 149 games but was a runner-up in the 2013/14 Championship play-off final.

In 2015, Ward crossed the divide to join Nottingham Forest after his Derby contract had expired, playing 62 times in a four-year stay at Forest which saw him loaned to Burton Albion, Cardiff City, and Charlton Athletic.

So what’s Ward up to these days?

After leaving Forest in 2019, Ward joined League Two Scunthorpe United in his last spell in the Football League, later joining National League side Solihull Moors and non-league Buxton.

Now at 36, Ward has taken up a player-coach role at Southern League Premier Division Central side Ilkeston Town in the seventh tier of English football, previously playing alongside former Cardiff City centre-back Ben Turner and Football League journeyman Chris O’Grady at the club.

Ward has 35 Northern Ireland caps to his name after representing his country between 2011 and 2018, playing every game for Northern Ireland in Euro 2016.

The flying winger was one of the brightest sparks in the Championship during the early 2010s with his pace and eye for goal making him a nightmare for even the best in the division.