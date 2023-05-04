Wolves pushing the hardest to sign Championship man wanted by Everton, Leeds United + more

Wolves are ‘pushing the hardest’ to sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, with Burnley, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, and Leeds United all in the race to sign the Swede, according to Football Insider.

Gyokeres has no end of Premier League suitors as we approach the summer transfer window. The 24-year-old has scored 21 goals and made 10 assists in the Championship so far this season, adding to the 17 Championship goals that he netted last time round.

A host of Premier League sides have been, and continue to be linked with a summer move for the Swedish international, who sees his Coventry City contract expire at the end of next season.

A report from Football Insider yesterday revealed that Burnley are joining the likes of Everton and Leeds United in the race to sign him, with Crystal Palace and Fulham monitoring his situation. But a fresh report from Football Insider says that Wolves are making the most effort to sign him.

A good move for Gyokeres?

A move to Wolves might mean Gyokeres doesn’t have to relocate and so that could give Wolves a boost in this particular transfer chase.

And Wolves are just about safe from relegation from the Premier League and so that gives them a definite advantage over the likes of Everton and Leeds United, who are both struggling near the foot of the table.

But all teams linked remain Premier League teams for the time being and if the Sky Blues don’t earn promotion then all of the linked team will be attractive options. Given Gyokeres’ contract situation as well, a summer sale seems inevitable.

Gyokeres’ Coventry finish their season with a trip to Middlesbrough on Monday, where a win would guarantee their place in this month’s play-off fixtures.