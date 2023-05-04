‘Where to begin?’ – Burnley’s end of season review: The72

Burnley are returning to the Premier League as Championship winners.

It’s taken just one season for Burnley to return to the Premier League. Few knew what to expect from them this season after relegation last time round, hiring a new and unproven manager in Vincent Kompany, and giving the playing squad a complete makeover – and even fewer expected them to blow away the competition.

But the Clarets have been a joy to watch over the course of the 2023/24 campaign, and here’s our complete end of season review…

The72’s review:

“Where to begin? There’s very few people out there who’ve been as in awe of Kompany and Burnley as me this season. I’ve been so impressed from start to finish and I really think the club will go on a similar trajectory to a Brighton or a Brentford, given Burnley’s newfound transfer strategy and of course, Kompany.

“One major aspect of Burnley’s season is how they’ve had so few injuries this season. They have a good amount of squad depth but Kompany has largely used the same XI throughout, so to go the entire season without having a very pressing injury list is a huge credit to the way they train and manage themselves.

1 of 16 What club did Vincent Kompany manage prior to Burnley? Ajax Hamburg Anderlecht Malmo

“Equally impressive is their recruitment. So many teams have dropped back down into the Championship and gone on to spend so much money on mediocre players, before limping across the promotion line, but Burnley have spent shrewdly on players from across Europe, most of them young players as well, and most of them have really become quality players who I expect to have great careers in England.

“The summer ahead is a vital one. They need to keep hold of Kompany which I think they will, but they also need to sign some proven Premier League players so that this team of rather inexperienced youngsters can cut it next time round. The future is looking very bright indeed.”

FourFourTwo’s pre-season prediction: 6th

Actual league finish: 1st

The72’s Player of the Season: Josh Cullen.

Honourable mentions: Josh Brownhill, Ian Maatsen, Jordan Beyer, Nathan Tella, Connor Roberts.