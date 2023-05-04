West Brom quiz of the season – how much do you remember from the Baggies’ 22/23 campaign?

West Brom’s season has come down to the final game with a play-off finish still a possibility.

The Baggies must win away against Swansea City and hope that Millwall and Sunderland’s games fall in their favour. It has been a turbulent season to date and leaves fans wondering where they would be now if Carlos Corberan had been appointed earlier in the campaign.

As West Brom look ahead to their season defining trip to South Wales, why don’t you put your knowledge of the Baggies’ season to the test?

Try your hand at our West Brom 2022/23 season quiz and see if you can score 100%!