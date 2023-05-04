‘There will be a lot of interest…’ – Millwall boss quizzed on emerging links to Fulham man

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has remained tight lipped on his side’s reported interest in Joe Bryan, but the Lions boss isn’t going to ‘rule anyone out’ concerning transfer rumours.

Bryan looks set to be on the move in the summer as his contract at Fulham comes to an end. The 29-year-old left-back is currently on loan in Ligue 1 at Nice but has played just six times in the league since joining back in August.

And it was reported by BristolLive yesterday that Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Stoke City, Swansea City, and Cardiff City have all ‘declared interest’ in signing Bryan in the summer.

Millwall boss Rowett was questioned by the South London Press about the Lions’ interest in Bryan, and whilst Rowett remained coy on the links, didn’t refute Millwall’s interest in the player.

Rowett said:

“I’m not going to rule anyone in or rule anyone out. I haven’t sat down and specifically nailed down which players we are going to be looking to sign.

“He is a good player. He’s been a good player for a number of years at this level. I’m sure there will be a lot of interest from lots of teams in someone like him.”

Bryan to Millwall?

Bryan would be a brilliant signing for the Lions if they are able to beat the chasing pack to sign the left-back. Millwall’s options currently on the left-hand side of defence are stalwart Murray Wallace and Scott Malone – the former has missed the end of the season due to injury whilst Malone’s contract at The Den is up in the summer.

The Fulham man is a different type of full-back to Wallace with Bryan often deployed as a wing-back in a back-five during his career, whilst Wallace is often moved into the back-three when playing in such a setup, so Bryan would add that extra attacking threat.

Bryan has previously played 202 games in the Championship and even scored both of Fulham’s goals in the 2020 play-off final to earn them promotion to the Premier League.

Millwall host Blackburn Rovers in the final game of the season with victory confirming a play-off spot and the chance of Premier League football next season.