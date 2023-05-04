The 10 most expensive Championship transfers ever as Coventry City command £25m for Viktor Gyokeres

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres looks set to be this summer’s hottest property in the Championship, with several Premier League clubs chasing him.

Burnley, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, and Wolves are all being closely linked with the Swedish international ahead of the summer transfer window, after another prolific season in the second tier.

And reports have backed Coventry City to command up to £25million for the 24-year-old which could see him become one of the most expensive Championship players in history.

Here are the 10 most expensive Championship transfers ever, according to Transfermarkt…

James Maddison – £25million

Maddison netted 14 goals for Norwich City in the 2017/18 Championship season, earning him a big money move to Leicester City where he’s gone on to score 54 times in 199 total appearances so far.

Jude Bellingham – £25million

England’s golden boy Bellingham sealed his move from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund in 2020. He netted his hometown club a cool £25million and as he nears a transfer to Real Madrid, Blues could be in line for another hefty payday.

Ryan Sessegnon – £27million

Sessegnon’s exploits in the 2018/19 Premier League campaign couldn’t prevent Fulham from relegation to the Championship. Spurs then snapped him up, but the move hasn’t worked out so far.

Gini Wijnaldum – £27.5million

PSG man Wijnaldum is another who was handed a Premier League lifeline after relegation. His Newcastle United side were relegated in 2016 but he went to Liverpool, where he became a favourite among fans.

Ben Godfrey – £27.5million

Godfrey began the 2020/21 season with Norwich City in the Championship before Everton forked out nearly £30million for him – one of many times the Toffees have perhaps overpaid for a player.

Aaron Ramsdale – £28million

One of Arsenal’s best signings in modern history, Ramsdale was poached from Sheffield United in 2021 and he hasn’t looked back since.

Jordan Pickford – £28.5million

Another goalkeeper who commanded a hefty fee, and another who has proved to be money well-spent. Everton brought him in from Sunderland in 2017 after the Black Cats’ Premier League relegation.

Ollie Watkins – £34million

Watkins has been brilliant under Unai Emery, and he’s starting to repay the £34million worth of faith that Villa showed in him when they snapped him up in 2020.

Moussa Sissoko – £35million

After Newcastle player who secured a Premier League return after the Magpies’ 2016 relegation – Sissoko went to Spurs, and went on to make more than 200 appearances for the club.

Nathan Ake – £45.3million

Ake from Bournemouth to Manchester City in 2020 is the most expensive Championship transfer on record. It seemed like a lot of money at first, but the Dutchman is rapidly becoming a key player for Pep Guardiola’s side.