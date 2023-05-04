Sunderland quiz of the season – how much do you remember from the Black Cats’ 22/23 campaign?

Sunderland still have it all to play for on the final day, with a play-off spot still up for grabs.

Sunderland must win on the final day and hope that results elsewhere go their way in order to confirm a top-six finish, but nevertheless, Tony Mowbray’s side’s season is one to celebrate given that it is just their first back in the Championship.

As Sunderland prepare for their final game of the season away against Preston North End, why don’t you put your knowledge of the Black Cats’ season to test?

Try your hand at our Sunderland 2022/23 season quiz and see if you can score 100%!