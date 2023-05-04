Sheffield Wednesday quiz of the season – how much do you remember from the Owls’ 22/23 campaign?

Sheffield Wednesday have got their season back on track in time for the play-offs, but the Owls will be left to rue what could’ve been after missing out on automatic promotion.

Darren Moore’s side were flying in the league until their form went missing and they dropped out of the automatic promotion spots, with their play-off semi-final opponents yet to be confirmed ahead of the final day.

Sheffield Wednesday host Derby County in what could be a pre-run of a play-off encounter, but in the meantime, why don’t you put your knowledge of the Owls’ season to the test?

Try your hand at our Sheffield Wednesday 2022/23 season quiz and see if you can score 100%!