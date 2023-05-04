Report shares latest on Tottenham Hotspur’s managerial pursuit with club in ongoing talks with Burnley’s Vincent Kompany and more

Tottenham Hotspur manager talks remain ‘ongoing with a number of candidates’, including Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, as per Football Insider.

Kompany has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur over the past few weeks. It comes amid Spurs’ struggles in the Premier League and Burnley’s success in the Championship, with the Clarets returning to the top flight as Championship title-winners.

Tottenham’s interest in Kompany seemed to have gone cold with a number of other names coming onto Spurs’ radar. But an emerging report from Football Insider claims that Spurs are in ongoing talks with a number of managerial candidates, including Julian Nagelsmann, Arne Slot, and Kompany.

The same report goes on to mention that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants an appointment ‘wrapped up quickly’ after a poor end to the season.

Spurs looked to be moving on from Kompany and pursuing other targets. But this latest update may come as a surprise for many Burnley fans, and it could make for a nervy few weeks ahead.

The Spurs vacancy is one of the most attractive in the world and it’ll be a pull for any manager. But Burnley are said to have offered Kompany a new and improved deal to keep him at the club, so what the summer holds for the Belgian remains to be seen.

With more and more names coming onto Spurs’ radar, it lessens the chance of the club poaching Kompany from Turf Moor. But the sooner this link goes away, the sooner Burnley can really start to plan for the summer ahead and for their Premier League return.

Burnley face Cardiff City on Monday.