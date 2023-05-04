Rangers’ Ryan Kent offered contract by European side as Burnley chase deal

Burnley target Ryan Kent has been offered a contract by Fenerbahce, according to Football Insider.

Former Liverpool youngster Kent looks destined to be on the move in the summer as his Rangers contract draws to an end.

Burnley are interested in signing Kent who has registered 13 goal involvements in the SPFL this season, with the Clarets having apparently made their move to bring the 26-year-old to the Premier League for next season.

But according to Football Insider, Burnley are set to be rivalled by Turkish giants Fenerbahce who have reportedly offered Kent a four-year contract.

However, the offer from Fenerbahce is believed to be a lower wage than what the Clarets have already offered to Kent.

Kent deal in jeopardy?

Kompany may be wary of Fenerbahce’s interest. Although it would seem that the lure of playing Premier League football could be enough to tip Burnley as favourites, Fenerbahce are set to qualify for European football, with Jorge Jesus’ side currently second in the Super Lig and just three points behind league leaders Galatasaray.

It remains to be seen whether Kent will opt for another shot at European football and a real chance of competing for the league title ahead of a move to Burnley. But after being a key part of the Rangers side that reached the Europa League final last season, it may not offer the challenge Kent is after.

Nathan Tella is set to depart Turf Moor at the end of the season and Kent could be the ideal replacement to play on either wing and even as the number ten, a role he’s enjoyed under Michael Beale during his tenure.

Burnley host Cardiff City on Monday, with kick-off at 3pm.