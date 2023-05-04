Portsmouth and Oxford United interested in Cardiff City man, says journalist

Portsmouth and Oxford United are ‘keen on signing’ Cardiff City winger Gavin Whyte, according to Darren Witcoop.

Whyte has found himself completely out of the frame at Cardiff City this season, especially under Sabri Lamouchi. The 27-year-old has played just 14 times in the Championship this season and hasn’t appeared under Lamouchi in any competition since he was appointed as manager in January.

The Northern Ireland international is out of contract in the summer and looks set to leave Cardiff on a free transfer.

And according to Witcoop, Portsmouth are ‘keen on signing’ Whyte, as are as his former club Oxford United. Pompey boss John Mousinho used to play alongside Whyte at Oxford, and Witcoop says that Mousinho hopes his relationship with Whyte will sway the winger into moving to the south coast.

Portsmouth keen on signing Cardiff winger Gavin Whyte. Pompey boss John Mousinho hopes relationship with old teammate can lure him to Fratton Park. Northern Irishman eyed by other League One clubs including ex-club Oxford United #Pompey #portsmouth #OUFC #Oxford #cardiffcity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 3, 2023

Whyte to leave Cardiff…

It’s seemed inevitable for weeks and months now that Whyte was set to leave Cardiff at the end of the season, with the Belfast-born winger last playing for the Bluebirds in the Championship back on New Year’s Day and featuring just once as an unused substitute since.

A move to Portsmouth seems a shrewd signing for Mousinho who is set to see plenty of first-team players head out the Fratton Park exit door at the end of their contracts, including winger Ronan Curtis and Michael Jacobs, and with Owen Dale set to return to Blackpool at the end of his loan spell.

Oxford will also fancy themselves in Whyte’s pursuit due to the winger scoring ten goals and registering 17 assists in 86 games for the U’s before he joined Cardiff in 2019, and during a loan spell in the 2021/22 season as well.

The race for Whyte remains open and is certainly one to keep an eye on.