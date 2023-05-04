Opinion: Manchester City man who faces uncertain summer would be perfect for Burnley

Burnley are returning to the Premier League for next season, where they’ll be joining Manchester City.

Vincent Kompany will face his former club in the Premier League next season. Burnley and City are already developing something of a relationship with City having sent Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan at Turf Moor this season, whilst the likes of CJ Egan-Riley and Aro Muric made the permanent switch.

Muric has been Burnley’s no,.1 throughout this season. He’s been reliable for the most part but at times, he’s come under slight criticism, and a new goalkeeper might be one of items on Kompany’s summer transfer agenda with a handful of shot-stoppers having been linked in recent weeks. But one name who could be a perfect fit and a realistic bet is Zack Steffen.

The US international is currently on loan at Middlesbrough from Manchester City. But the 28-year-old previously suggested that he doesn’t think he has a future at the Etihad and so a summer transfer seems very likely, and a move to Kompany’s Burnley where a no.1 spot in the Premier League could be up for grabs makes total sense.

He’s kept nine clean sheets for Boro in the Championship this season. The club are reportedly keen on a return for the American but their chances of re-signing him in the summer have been played down, and with Boro losing form ahead of this month’s play-offs, they could miss out on promotion to the Premier League and therefore, they’d likely find it very difficult to tempt Steffen back to the club.

Steffen is under contract at City until 2025 and so he’d cost Burnley a transfer fee. But it likely wouldn’t be a huge fee given that he’s well down the pecking order at the club, and the Clarets look set to spend heavily in the summer anyway.

Burnley finish their season at home to Cardiff City on Monday.