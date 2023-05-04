Mowbray quizzed on Edouard Michut’s Sunderland future as PSG loan nears an end

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray says the club ‘haven’t made a decision’ on Edouard Michut’s future, as his loan spell from PSG nears an end.

Michut joined Sunderland on loan from PSG last summer. It was a very exciting signing but Michut took a while to get up to speed with the Championship, having featured sporadically in the first half of the season.

But the 20-year-old has since become a regular in Mowbray’s starting XI. Michut has now featured 23 times in the Championship, scoring once. He’s played in all but two of his side’ games in 2023 and he’s started many of those.

It was previously revealed by Fabrizio Romano that Sunderland have a €2.5million option to buy Michut from PSG this summer, and then further reports coming out of France suggested that the Black Cats were leaning towards signing Michut permanently.

But speaking ahead of Monday’s season finale v Preston North End, Mowbray was quizzed on Michut’s future, to which he said: