Mowbray quizzed on Edouard Michut’s Sunderland future as PSG loan nears an end

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray says the club ‘haven’t made a decision’ on Edouard Michut’s future, as his loan spell from PSG nears an end.
Michut joined Sunderland on loan from PSG last summer. It was a very exciting signing but Michut took a while to get up to speed with the Championship, having featured sporadically in the first half of the season.
But the 20-year-old has since become a regular in Mowbray’s starting XI. Michut has now featured 23 times in the Championship, scoring once. He’s played in all but two of his side’ games in 2023 and he’s started many of those.
It was previously revealed by Fabrizio Romano that Sunderland have a €2.5million option to buy Michut from PSG this summer, and then further reports coming out of France suggested that the Black Cats were leaning towards signing Michut permanently.
But speaking ahead of Monday’s season finale v Preston North End, Mowbray was quizzed on Michut’s future, to which he said:
“We haven’t made a decision. We have to decide if the cost for Edouard is appropriate for the team.”
The summer ahead for Michut…
On the whole, Michut has enjoyed a decent season with Sunderland. It was always going to be difficult for him; leaving a huge European club to come an play in the physical and demanding Championship, and for a team who’d only earned promotion the season before.
But he’s gradually asserted his place in the XI and he’s become a favoured name among fans. He’s a very technically-gifted player and he’s obviously got a lot of potential left to fulfil, so he’s given Mowbray and co a tough decision to make.
Mowbray seems to suggest that it comes down to cost, and not whether or not Michut is good enough to play for Sunderland, so Michut’s future could depend on how much summer spending Sunderland already plan on doing.
Sunderland v Preston kicks off at 3pm on Monday.