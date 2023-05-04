Middlesbrough quiz of the season – how much do you remember from Boro’s 22/23 campaign?

Middlesbrough still have Premier League football up for grabs this season, with Michael Carrick set to lead his side into the play-offs.

Boro’s remarkable turnaround under Carrick has seen them secure a 4th place finish in the league with one game still to play against Coventry City on the final day. Middlesbrough will be joined by Luton Town but the other two clubs and Boro’s opponents in the semi-final are yet to be finalised.

As Boro get ready to take on potential semi-final opponents Coventry in the league, why don’t you put your knowledge of Boro’s season to the test?

Try your hand at our Middlesbrough 2022/23 season quiz and see if you can score 100%!