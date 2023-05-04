Major off-field departures expected at Swansea City

Swansea City’s chief executive Julian Winter and head of football operations Josh Marsh are set to leave the club, reports WalesOnline.

Swansea City’s shakeup ahead of the summer transfer window is becoming clear with their chief executive and head of football operations both set to leave the club.

Winter took over the role in September 2020 whilst Marsh was named in June 2021, but both are now set to move on amid developments regarding new investment into the club.

According to WalesOnline, fresh investment from Nigel Morris, Brett Cravatt and Andy Coleman worth around £10million is close, with all three set to become minority shareholders at Swansea.

Swansea are also looking to appoint Luton Town’s chief operating officer Paul Watson to a sporting director role.

1 of 16 What club did Swansea sign Harry Darling from? Fleetwood Town MK Dons Gillingham Ipswich Town

The summer ahead…

The changes at Swansea could indicate a change of fortunes in the transfer window after the club failed to make a single signing in the January transfer window.

Russell Martin, who only has a year left on his contract, will be hoping that the fresh investment can arrive soon with the Swans set to lose Ryan Manning and Joel Latibeaudiere as free agents in the summer. The pair will ultimately need replacing if the Swans are unable to tie them down to new deals.

Swansea have also been linked with Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Callum Burton and Exeter City full-back Josh Key ahead of the summer window, so Martin will now hope the fresh investment will be enough to land his targets and potentially see more room to operate in the window.

A restart is much-needed at Swansea City. And after the club’s resurgent run of form going into the summer, a big summer transfer window could really see the club become promotion contenders next time round, so it’s quickly becoming an exciting time for Swans fans.

The Swans host West Brom on Monday, with kick-off at 3pm.