Leicester City man George Hirst discusses future as positive Ipswich Town loan spell nears an end

Leicester City striker George Hirst says that he’s ‘loved’ being on loan at Ipswich Town, but talks regarding his future are on the back burner.

Hirst joined Ipswich Town on loan from Leicester City in January, with his goals helping the Tractor Boys to confirm automatic promotion back to the Championship after scoring six times in 20 League One outings for Kieran McKenna’s side.

The 24-year-old previously spent time on loan at Rotherham United, Blackburn Rovers, and Portsmouth but he’s yet to find a settled home.

Speaking to East Anglian Daily Times, Hirst was asked about his future beyond this season, but the former England U20 international says he hasn’t heard anything from parent club Leicester regarding his future.

Hirst said:

“But that (his future) is a question for another day, I think I’ve absolutely loved being here and playing at Portman Road. If that is to continue then great. I’m loving being here. This is without a doubt the most I’ve enjoyed my football.

“The boys, the staff, the fans, absolutely everybody involved with the club from top to bottom have made me feel so welcome and at home.

“I haven’t heard from Leicester, but I’m cheering them on every second I get because they’re going through a tough spell at the moment. Right now I’m just enjoying the moment. Let’s see what happens next.”

Return to Ipswich?

Hirst remains under contract at Leicester until the summer of 2025 and so if Ipswich wanted to sign him in the summer, they’d likely need to cough up a transfer fee.

It’s unclear what Hirst’s future holds at his parent club as the Foxes battle to survive the Premier League drop, currently sat in 16th place in the table but only out of the bottom three on goal difference.

Should Leicester succumb to the drop then Hirst may find himself returning to the fold at the King Power tadium, but should Dean Smith keep Leicester up, Hirst could find himself surplus to requirements.

Hirst has become a favourite with the Ipswich fans, regularly leading the line and starting nine of the last ten games, scoring six goals.

Ipswich will return to the Championship next season – a league that Hirst played in at Blackburn, Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday but failed to score in, so there’s definitely question marks over Hirst’s Championship credentials.

Ipswich travel to Fleetwood Town on Sunday, with kick-off at 12pm.