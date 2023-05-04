Latest Swansea City news: Swans eyeing Fulham man, EFL goalkeeper linked + more

Swansea City will be hoping to finish the season on a high when they host West Brom on Monday.

A win would mark a very strong finish to an otherwise turbulent season for Russell Martin’s side. His side currently sit in 10th place of the table after a run of eight games unbeaten – six of those being wins – and another win on Monday could see them finish as high as 7th.

And ahead of Monday’s finale, Swansea City have been mentioned in a few transfer headlines, potentially suggesting that a busy summer is on the cards.

One name linked is Shrewsbury Town striker Tom Bloxham. The 6ft 5ins attacker plays in League One and has seemingly impressed a number of Championship sides, with reports saying that Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers, and Rotherham United are all keeping tabs on the 19-year-old.

Elsewhere, the Swans are said to have scouted Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Callum Burton in recent weeks. The Sun claim that Championship trio Swansea, Birmingham City, and Reading have all made checks on the 26-year-old who’s been Plymouth’s no.1 for the past few weeks, helping guide the club to promotion from League One.

And lastly, Swansea are said to be among the teams eyeing a summer move for Fulham left-back Joe Bryan. The 29-year-old is out of contract in the summer and a report from BristolLive yesterday said that Swansea City, Cardiff City, Bristol City, Millwall, Stoke City, and Blackburn Rovers are all keen on a potential deal for the Englishman.

Swansea City v West Brom kicks off at 3pm on Monday.