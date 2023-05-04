Latest Blackburn Rovers news: L1 man linked, out of contract name on radar + more

Blackburn Rovers head to Millwall on Monday, in their final game of the Championship season.

And it’s turned out to be a huge game in the race for the play-offs. Millwall sit in 6th and Blackburn in 9th, with just two points separating the sides meaning that a win for Rovers could see them move into the play-off places on the final day of the season.

It would mark a stunning end to a steady first season in charge for Jon Dahl Tomasson, and whatever the outcome, he’s bound to oversee another busy summer in the transfer window.

And ahead of the summer, Rovers have been involved in a number of transfer headlines – one of which has linked Blackburn Rovers with Shrewsbury Town striker Tom Bloxham.

The towering target man currently plays in League One, but he could secure a Championship move in the summer with recent reports claiming that Blackburn Rovers, Rotherham United, and Swansea City are all eyeing up a potential summer swoop for the 19-year-old.

Another name linked is Mandela Keita. The OH Leuven man is currently on loan with Belgian rivals Royal Antwerp, with Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City, and Leeds United all said to be keen (via Sport Witness) on the Belgium U21 international – Antwerp have an option to buy, but it’s said that they won’t be exercising that option.

And lastly, in a rather exciting bit of transfer news, Blackburn Rovers are said to be keen on Fulham left-back Joe Bryan. The 29-year-old is out of contract in the summer and reports just yesterday linked Blackburn Rovers alongside a number of Championship clubs in the race to sign Bryan this summer.

Blackburn Rovers v Millwall kicks off at 3pm on Monday.