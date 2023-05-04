How has Joe Rothwell fared since leaving Blackburn Rovers?

Joe Rothwell left Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season.

Former Manchester United youngster Rothwell ended his four-year stay at Ewood Park last season. He left as a free agent and eventually signed for Bournemouth following their promotion to the Premier League.

During his time at Blackburn Rovers, Rothwell was an ever present in the midfield, racking up 161 total appearances and scoring 11 goals along the way.

And Rothwell’s last campaign at Blackburn was arguably his best – he played 41 times in the Championship, scoring three and racking up 10 assists across the course of the season.

So how’s Rothwell faring at Bournemouth?

Since joining the Cherries, Rothwell has featured 18 times in the Premier League. He wasn’t really favoured during the first half of the season but since the turn of the year, Rothwell has made 16 total appearances for Gary O’Neil’s side.

Rothwell has started Bournemouth’s last five Premier League games. Of those five, the Cherries have won four to move up into 13th place of the table.

Rothwell is still waiting to score his first Premier League goal for the club, having claimed just the one assist. He plays a deeper-lying role for the Cherries though, often partnering Jefferson Lerma in front of the defence.

But it certainly seems like ex-Blackburn man Rothwell is starting to prevail for Bournemouth – he signed a four-year contract with the club last summer and with Bournemouth really progressing under O’Neil, Rothwell could yet become a very competent Premier League player for the club.