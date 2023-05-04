How has Charlie Austin fared since leaving QPR last summer?

QPR legend Charlie Austin left the club last summer, joining Australian outfit Brisbane Roar.

Austin returned to QPR during the 2020/21 season. It was an emotional return for a player who will always be loved by those in west London, but his last season at the club wasn’t his best.

During the 2021/22 campaign, Austin managed to scored just five league goals in 34 outings, and the 33-year-old said he felt let down by the club when he wasn’t offered a new deal going into this campaign.

A new challenge followed. Austin went down under to sign for Brisbane Roar but it proved to be a short-lived stint, with Austin featuring just seven times in the Australian A-League, scoring twice, before returning to England.

Austin re-joined another former club of his in Swindon Town at the end of December.

So how’s Austin faring at Swindon Town?

Austin made an immediate impression upon his return to Swindon Town – 12 years after leaving the club – by scoring on his debut in a 5-0 win over Grimsby Town.

Austin then scored a brace in his next game, a 3-3 draw v Gillingham, and again in a 2-1 loss v Sutton United a couple of weeks later.

But Austin would only score in one more game between then and now, although it was all four of Swindon’s goals in a 4-4 draw at Rochdale in March.

In total, Austin has netted eight goals in 19 League Two outings for Swindon Town this season. He’s proving to be a useful player for the Robins, often starting in the matchday XI.

But he was unable to guide Swindon into the play-off places, with his side sitting in 10th place of the table and whole 17 points outside the top seven.