Contrasting Viktor Gyokeres price tag emerges as Burnley, Leeds United, Wolves and more chase deal

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has been in transfer headlines for the past year now.

He’s gone from strength to strength with Coventry City in the Championship. After netting 17 league goals last time round, he’s found the back of the net 21 times in the league this season, whilst also claiming 10 assists.

But as he enters the final year of his contract at the CBS Arena, reports are heavily backing Coventry City to cash in on him this summer, with a number of Premier League teams said to be interested.

Burnley, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, and Leeds United are all being mentioned. But a recent report from Football Insider claimed that Wolves are pushing the hardest to sign the Swedish international striker this summer.

And Football Insider’s report suggested that, if the Sky Blues don’t achieve promotion from the Championship this season, then ‘they will still receive a good fee’ for Gyokeres – something in the region of £15million to £20million.

But an emerging claim from talkSPORT says that Coventry City value Gyokeres at £25million.

A fair price?

Few would argue that Gyokeres, based on pure ability, isn’t worth in excess of £20million. But Coventry City find themselves in a difficult position given the fact that Gyokeres is about to enter the final year of his contract.

And if the Sky Blues miss out on promotion then it could further impact upon the amount that they might receive for Gyokeres, as clubs would no doubt be forced to pay more for a Premier League player.

This apparent £25million price tag might be a warning to the interested clubs. Coventry will want the interested parties to submit serious offers and so this could be a ploy to get them to submit something in the region of that £15million to £20million valuation.

But if Coventry can claim £25million for Gyokeres then it would be a superb bit of business for them, and the money could go towards building a much stronger side for next season.

Coventry City finish their season against Middlesbrough on Monday, with a spot in the play-offs theirs for the taking.