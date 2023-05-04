Bristol City and Sunderland among the sides interested in League One striker, report claims

Bristol City and Sunderland are among the Championship and League One sides interested in signing Lincoln City striker Ben House, according to a report from The Real EFL.

House’s goal scoring exploits for Lincoln City this season have attracted interest from sides in England’s second tier, after the 23-year-old only arrived from National League side Eastleigh last year.

The striker has scored 12 goals and has two assists in 37 League One games for the Imps this season, contributing to 30% of Lincoln’s goals so far this season.

According to The Real EFL, Sunderland and Bristol City are interested in signing the Imps striker in the summer but will face competition from a host of other Championship and League One outfits.

It’s said that House will likely command a ‘hefty fee’ as he remains under a longer-term contract at Lincoln City.

House moving to the Championship?

Although Lincoln are in control of any incoming interest due to House still being under a lengthy contract, they may still find themselves powerless to convince House to stay.

Lincoln are currently 11th in the League One table and may be expecting to challenge for a play-off spot next season. But with competition in the third tier rife, a summer move might be House’s best ever chance of moving up the Football League pyramid.

Sunderland have been left short upfront at times this season as Ross Stewart battles an injury hit campaign, whilst Joe Gelhardt is set to leave the club in the summer, meaning a new striker will be needed.

Bristol City on the other hand have Tommy Conway, Nahki Wells, Harry Cornick, and Sam Bell all capable of playing up front, so at least one of those players may have to move on to accommodate House as Nigel Pearson won’t want to inflate his side’s wage bill.

House’s situation will be an interesting one when the transfer window opens, with more clubs potentially coming to the fore in the coming weeks and months.