Blackpool set to poach Sheffield Wednesday figure in surprise move

Blackpool are set to name Sheffield Wednesday’s head of recruitment David Downes as their new sporting director, claims Football Insider.

Blackpool have been relegated back down to League One after a two-year stay in the Championship. They could yet be replaced by Sheffield Wednesday who will be playing in the League One play-offs later this month, but Wednesday’s current head of recruitment Downes will be staying in the third tier.

Football Insider are reporting that Downes ‘has agreed a deal’ to become the Seasiders’ new sporting director. He’s been with Wednesday since 2019 and has been a key factor behind the Owls’ resurgence in League One, with Darren Moore’s side sitting in 3rd place of the table.

Blackpool recently underwent a managerial change with Mick McCarthy leaving, and Stephen Dobbie coming in as interim boss. The Seasiders will also see current CEO Ben Mansford leave in the coming weeks, making for a big summer of change at Bloomfield Road.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Thoughts?

For Blackpool, this seems like a shrewd move. Wednesday’s recruitment has been impressive since their relegation to League One and Blackpool will hope for some of the same when they battle for promotion next year.

But for the Owls, it’s certainly a surprising and potentially damaging move. They’ve endured a tough few weeks after dropping out of the top two and missing out on automatic promotion, and Downes’ departure will only add to that pain.

But Moore’s side can ease their current woes when they enter the play-offs later this month.

It’s certainly a surprise move, but expect Wednesday to be already working on finding a replacement as we move into the summer.

Wednesday return to action v Derby County this weekend, with Blackpool heading to Norwich City on Monday.