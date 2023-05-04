Blackburn Rovers quiz of the season – how much do you remember from Rovers’ 22/23 campaign?

Blackburn Rovers still have the faintest chance of finishing in the play-offs but they should have taken their chance to wrap up a top-six spot.

Rovers have lost their commanding position in the play-off battle after going winless in their last eight Championship games, meaning a win on the final day and results going their way across three different fixtures now remains their only hope.

As Tomasson prepares his side for what will likely be the final time this season, why don’t you put your knowledge of Rovers’ season to the test?

Try your hand at our Blackburn Rovers 2022/23 season quiz and see if you can score 100%!