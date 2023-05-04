Birmingham City quiz of the season – how much do you remember from the Blues’ 22/23 campaign?

Birmingham City’s season is almost at a close with just one game left to come against Sheffield United on the final day.

The Blues have comfortably survived the drop and will be preparing for another Championship season next year. They are still looking to break back into the top half of the league but expectations for next season remain unclear given what has been an inconsistent season.

As John Eustace’s side prepare to face Sheffield United on Monday, why don’t you put your knowledge of Blues’ season to the test?

Try your hand at our Birmingham City 2022/23 season quiz and see if you can score 100%!