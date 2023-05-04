‘All to play for’ – Huddersfield Town v Sheffield United prediction: The72

Huddersfield Town host Sheffield United in the Championship this evening.

Huddersfield Ton welcome Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United to the John Smith’s Stadium tonight, for another crucial game in the Terriers’ season.

Neil Warnock’s side currently sit in 21st place of the Championship table. They’re three points ahead of Reading in 22nd and have a game in hand too, so a point in this one would see them secure their Championship status going into next season.

But Warnock’s former club Sheffield United will be tough to beat. The Blades have secured their promotion back to the Premier League but they won’t let up just yet, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side having the chance to surpass the 90-point mark with a win tonight.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“A point tonight and Huddersfield are safe. It would mark a great turnaround by Warnock but it’ll be difficult against his former club, and so it might go right down to the wire with Town playing Reading in their final game of the season.

“It really is all to play for but I just can’t see a Warnock side going down. I don’t think they’ll beat United here, but I think they’ll be stubborn enough to claim a point and salvage their Championship status.

“I’ll say draw.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Sheffield United

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

James Ray

“Sheffield United won’t be heading to the John Smith’s Stadium planning on doing Huddersfield a favour, but I think the Terriers will be able to get enough out of this to retain their Championship status.

“The Blades have confirmed promotion and will finish in 2nd place, so with nothing to play for over the final two games, it could be that some who have struggled for regular minutes are given opportunities in the side. In turn, that could give the advantage to the hosts.

“I can’t see Huddersfield going down even if they fall to defeat here but I think they’ll confirm survival tonight. I’ll go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Sheffield United