Tottenham Hotspur move for Middlesbrough boss ‘one to keep an eye on’, says reporter

Tottenham Hotspur’s going in for Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is ‘one to keep an eye on’, according to Alex Crook.

Carrick has done an incredible job at Middlesbrough so far, turning Boro from strugglers to promotion contenders in just a matter of months. The 41-year-old ventured into his first managerial role in October when he replaced Chris Wilder in the Riverside hot seat, only having previous interim and assistant manager experience at Manchester United.

But it seems that Tottenham may be willing to gamble on Carrick as their search for a permanent replacement for Antonio Conte continues. Speaking on Spurs’ manager pursuit, talkSPORT’s Crook revealed Spurs are ‘big admirers’ of Kompany but he also said that Carrick’s situation at Boro could become interesting.

Crook said:

“Michael Carrick I think would be an interesting one to keep an eye on if Middlesbrough don’t go up.”

Carrick to leave Boro?

Carrick’s situation at Middlesbrough should become clearer soon with Boro set to kick off their play-off campaign in just under two weeks.

Any change in Carrick’s availability is extremely unlikely to come before then with promotion with Boro on the cards, which could convince the Wallsend-born boss to remain at the Riverside for a maiden campaign in the top flight.

Carrick’s short stint at United as interim boss could have caught Spurs’ eye. The former Tottenham midfielder managed just three games during his interim spell but he was able to pick up seven points from a possible nine against Chelsea, Arsenal, and Villarreal.

This previous form alongside his current spell at Boro will likely make him hot property in the summer and future years, especially if Boro aren’t able to gain promotion.

Middlesbrough host Coventry City on Monday, with kick-off at 3pm.