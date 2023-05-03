‘There are a few options’ – West Brom man discusses summer plan ahead of impending release

West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore has said he isn’t planning on retiring as he prepares to leave the Baggies at the end of the season.

West Brom have had midfielder Livermore on the books for nearly six-and-a-half years now, bringing him to The Hawthorns from Hull City in January 2017.

Since then, the former England international has been a mainstay in the side. He’s played a hefty 216 times across all competitions for the Baggies, chipping in with nine goals and 12 assists while becoming the club captain too.

However, this season has seen him drop down the pecking order, play just one minute of Championship football in 2023.

The 33-year-old recently confirmed that this season will be his last with West Brom. He’ll leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, opening the door for him to head for greener pastures as a free agent. Now, Livermore has shed light on his current plan for the summer.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Livermore has said he has ‘a few options’, expressing he has no plans to retire yet. He said:

“There are a few options.

“I am going to take a bit of time out with the family and see what is best for all of us. I still think I have something to give. I don’t want to cut my career short but at the same time I have three beautiful children that I need to think about. They want to come and my three little boys want me to carry on playing so I think I will. That is not the end of me yet.”

A new start for Livermore…

While there has been a sharp decrease in minutes for Livermore under Carlos Corberan, it will be hoped that he can find regular game time at a new club next season as he leaves his lengthy West Brom stint behind.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Hull City midfielder will be able to offer a vast amount of experience, bringing with him leadership and professionalism too. In terms of what he can offer on the pitch, it might not be as much as he could bring in his prime but his composure on the ball combined with his physicality means he can still play an important role in the middle of the park for someone.

It awaits to be seen just where he ends up, but Livermore still has plenty to offer and he’s not looking to hang up his boots just yet.