Sheffield Wednesday offer new contract to midfield talent

Sheffield Wednesday have decided to release a number of U18s and U21s players, but midfielder Jay Glover has been offered a new contract, it has been confirmed.

Sheffield Wednesday, like all clubs up and down the EFL ladder, have had some tough decisions to make over the futures of their young players in recent weeks. The summer often brings around a significant turnover in youth players, with many moving onto pastures new after being let go.

Darren Moore confirmed last month that a number of Wednesday’s youngsters had been informed of their contract fates and now, the club have made the departures official.

As announced on the official club website, while a glut of players have been released, emerging midfield talent Jay Glover has been offered a new deal. The 20-year-old made his Owls debut this year, playing three times for the first-team overall while gaining senior experience on loan with Belper Town and Gainsborough Trinity.

While Glover has been offered a new deal, U21s players Paulo Aguas, Josh Ashman, Leojo Davidson, Fuad Sesay and Will Trueman have been let go. Jake Bradford, Josh Chapman, Kamil Maciag, Danai Rhule and Tafadzwa Tapudzai have left the U18s, but Cian Flannery, Mackenzie Maltby and Joey Phuti have been offered professional deals.

Freshening up the ranks…

Those departing will be freed to search for pastures new as a result of their releases and it frees a number of spaces in Wednesday’s U18s and U21s sides for talents to make steps up or for new recruits to come in.

It will be hoped that the latest generation of Sheffield Wednesday starlets can go on to break into the first-team in the coming years.

Cup competitions have provided chances for youngsters like Glover to make their debuts for Darren Moore’s side and with exciting talents like Pierce Charles and Bailey Cadamarteri impressing in the academy, it will be hoped some more stars for the future can emerge over the 2023/24 campaign too.