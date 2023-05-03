Sheffield United quiz of the season – how much do you remember from the Blades’ 22/23 campaign?

Sheffield United’s season is almost finished, with the Blades having secured their promotion to the Premier League.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have kept Middlesbrough and Luton Town at bay to earn a deserved return to the Premier League, in what has been a season to remember at Bramall Lane.

United will finish in 2nd place in the table and face Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City in their final two games before the campaign’s end.

As the Blades gear up for a campaign back in the Premier League, why don’t you put your knowledge of this incredible season from the Blades to the test?

Try your hand at our Sheffield United 2022/23 season quiz and see if you can score 100%!