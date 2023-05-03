Preston North End quiz of the season – how much do you remember from the Lilywhites’ 22/23 campaign?

Preston North End’s season seems to have gone out with a whimper, seeing Ryan Lowe’s side unable to finish in the play-offs.

The Lilywhites embarked on a great run of form heading into the final stretch of the season to give themselves a chance of a top six finish, but four games without a win has seen their season come to a disappointing end.

As Preston prepare to host Sunderland on the weekend looking to finish the season on a high, why don’t you put your knowledge of Preston’s roller-coaster season to the test?

Try your hand at our Preston 2022/23 season quiz and see if you can score 100%!