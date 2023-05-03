Portsmouth will have to pay £200,000 to sign 16-goal/assist star this summer, report reveals

Portsmouth have been told Accrington Stanley star Tommy Leigh will cost them £200,000 this summer, as per a report from The News.

Portsmouth are gearing up for an important summer as John Mousinho prepares to revamp the squad at Fratton Park.

It will be his first full transfer window as Pompey boss and first as a manager overall, but the hope will be that he can bring in some talented players to turn his side into promotion contenders once again after falling short of the play-offs this year.

Speculation has already been circulating over potential targets and now, it seems The News has confirmed that Accrington Stanley star Leigh is indeed on the radar.

They report that Pompey have already enquired about a summer move, with Stanley valuing him at £200,000. Leigh, who was born in Portsmouth, has managed 12 goals and four assists across all competitions this season and sees his contract expire in the summer of 2024.

A homecoming for Leigh?

Leigh spent time on Portsmouth’s books as a youngster but ended up heading elsewhere after being released. He linked up with Bognor Regis, starring in non-league before coming back to the EFL with Accrington.

Playing either as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder or striker, Leigh has been a big hit with John Coleman’s side despite their struggles this season. He maintains his attacking threat when played in deeper roles and following Stanley’s relegation, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he earns a move that sees him stay in League One.

It remains to be seen whether or not Pompey firm up their interest after a first enquiry and if relegation impacts the asking price, but a move for Leigh could be a popular one.