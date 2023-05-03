Out of contract Stoke City forward attracting interest – Wigan Athletic among sides keen

Wigan Athletic are showing interest in Stoke City man Nick Powell, according to Darren Witcoop.

Stoke City signed former Manchester United forward Powell from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2019. He had spent three years with the Latics, chipping in with 41 goals and 18 assists in 140 games before heading for the Bet365 Stadium.

The Crewe-born man has had some memorable times with the Potters too. The 2020/21 campaign was his most eye-catching, netting 12 goals and providing three assists in 39 league games. Injuries have limited his involvement over the last two seasons though and coming up to the summer, doubt surrounds his future.

Powell is out of contract at the end of the season and now, claims of interest from elsewhere have emerged.

Reporting on Twitter, Sunday Mirror Sports’ Witcoop has said that former club Wigan Athletic are among the clubs keen on recruitng Powell this summer as he approaches the end of his deal with the Potters.

Heading for pastures new?

The pursuit of Powell will likely be heavily impacted by how his contract situation pans out, so Wigan Athletic and any other admirers might have to play the waiting game to see just how that develops before making any firm moves.

Powell’s qualities are still clear to see, offering a goal threat as a striker or attacking midfielder but also helping bring midfielders and fellow attackers into the game with his link-up play and smart runs. Those abilities could still appeal to Alex Neil and Stoke City but after a tough couple of seasons with injury, a fresh start could appeal.

If he is to become a free agent, further interest in his services seems almost inevitable but after a successful stay at the DW Stadium before, Wigan will be hopeful of tempting him back for a second spell.