Norwich City youngster has sealed Chelsea switch, as per Fabrizio Romano

Alex Matos has completed his move from Norwich City to Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Matos looks to be heading out of the Carrow Road exit door this summer, with bigger things in West London on the horizon.

The 18-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been the subject of great interest from Chelsea. It was previously reported by Football Insider that the Blues had ‘agreed a deal in principle’ to sign Matos on a free transfer in the summer, and the move now looks to be finalised.

Romano has said that Chelsea have completed the necessary documents and paperwork to sign Matos in the last 24 hours and the England U15 international is set to move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Understand Chelsea have completed Alex Matos signing — documents and contracts sealed in the last 24h. 🚨🔵 #CFC U-18 talent born in 2004, Matos joins from Norwich on free transfer with add-ons; part of Jim Fraser project, pushing for signing to build top U21 squad. pic.twitter.com/1t1c6twvYo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2023

Heading for pastures new…

Matos’ imminent exit from Carrow Road will be disappointing considering the ability and output he’s shown in the youth ranks.

He joined Norwich City as a teenager after leaving Luton Town’s academy and has played 42 times for the Canaries U18 side, scoring nine and assisting seven. He’s also turned out for the U21s in the Premier League 2 over the last two seasons, playing 18 times and registering three assists.

Norwich have struggled desperately this season and their woeful form recently has seen them miss out completely on the play-offs, and they’re only hanging onto a top half of the table finish by their fingernails.

Given Matos’ performances for the youth side, he could’ve been a shrewd introduction into the first-team squad to add more youthful exuberance, like how Jonathan Rowe made his breakthrough last season. But ultimately, he looks to be heading for bigger things by completing a move to Chelsea.