Millwall quiz of the season – how much do you remember from the Lions’ 22/23 campaign?

Millwall still have it all to play for this season with a play-off spot firmly in their grasp.

The Lions are currently sat in 6th place – two points ahead of Sunderland and West Brom, with a first play-off finish in the Championship up for grabs since they were promoted back to the second tier in 2017.

A maiden Premier League season is still on the cards for the Lions in what has been an eye-catching season so far.

And as the Lions prepare for a play-off showdown against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, why don’t you put your knowledge of Millwall’s exciting season to the test?

Try your hand at our Millwall 2022/23 season quiz and see if you can score 100%!