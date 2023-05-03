Latest Sheffield United news: Heckingbottom expects transfer interest, striker wanted by host of clubs + more

After a nervy period earlier in the year, Sheffield United have since confirmed their promotion to the Premier League, doing so in relative comfort.

There was a moment when Middlesbrough looked poised to overtake Sheffield United and go on to claim 2nd place. But fast-forward to now and the Blades sit a comfortable 14 points ahead of Boro in 4th, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side having confirmed their top flight return.

And ahead of Sheffield United’s trip to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town on Thursday, there’s been some interesting Blades stories in headlines, with one of them claiming that the club are keen to agree fresh terms with striker Oli McBurnie.

The Scottish international sealed a big money move from Swansea City back in 2019 but he sees his contract expire this summer. A report from The Sun last weekend though revealed that Sheffield United are keen to retain his services ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

But one striker who could potentially be leaving this summer is Iliman Ndiaye. The Senegalese international has netted 14 times and assisted nine more in the Championship this season, having been linked to a number of clubs throughout the season.

And Heckingbottom has suggested that the club might have to cash in this summer, with Ndiaye coming into the final year of his contract.

The Blades boss said:

“There is going to be interest, but we have to do all we can to keep him. The problem is, Iliman has 12 months left, so there is a business decision as well to take. You know what I will say, I want to keep him. I want to have the best possible players for next season.”

Lastly, and in another bit of striker news, Will Osula is said to be attracting interest from a host of clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

A recent report from The Star says that the Danish hotshot has interest from ‘at least a dozen clubs’ ahead of the summer – he spent time on loan at Derby County in the first half of this season.

Sheffield United v Huddersfield Town kicks off at 7:45pm tomorrow.