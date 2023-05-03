Hull City starlet monitored by Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Leicester City

Hull City prodigy Alfie Taylor is drawing interest from Premier League trio Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Leicester City, according to TEAMtalk.

Hull City fans will have noticed the emergence of youngster Taylor in the first-team picture of late.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Tigers but he’s been named in the matchday squad for recent Championship ties against Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Watford, remaining an unused substitute. Taylor has also spent time training with Liam Rosenior’s senior side, such is his promise.

He’s been in strong form for Hull at U18 and U19 level and on his way through the ranks on Humberside, he’s drawn admiring glances from elsewhere.

TEAMtalk reports that Premier League sides Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Leicester City are all tracking the left-sided starlet. They state that all three sides see Taylor as a bright star for the future but Hull City are hopeful of holding onto his services despite bracing for interest.

Another off the press at Hull…

Hull City are really getting into the habit of producing top talents for the future and it will be hoped that Taylor is one of the next to emerge from the youth ranks.

Jarrod Bowen is probably still the headline name but Keane Lewis-Potter also starred for the Tigers before making a big-money move to Brentford. Jacob Greaves is another who looks destined for a future in the top-flight but Hull will be hopeful of retaining his services given their own ambitions.

Taylor has some way to go yet before getting on their level given that he’s yet to make his debut. But, at just 19, he looks like a real prospect to keep an eye out for after emerging in Rosenior’s first-team picture.