How has Vakoun Bayo fared since leaving Watford on loan in January?

Watford sent striker Vakoun Bayo out on loan in the January transfer window, just a matter of months after bringing him to Vicarage Road.

Watford snapped up Bayo up last summer, bringing him in from Belgian side RSC Charleroi. He had managed seven goals and an assist in 12 games while on loan with Charleroi over the second half of the 2021/22 campaign and just after the Belgians triggered their option to sign Bayo permanently, they cashed in quickly and sold him to Watford.

His time with the Hornets hasn’t been particularly fruitful as of yet though. The 26-year-old netted four goals in 24 Championship games before being sent back to Charleroi for another loan spell in January.

How has Bayo fared since leaving on loan?

Since his return to Les Zebres, Bayo has been a regular starter. He’s managed three goals and two assists in his 10 outings for the Jupiler Pro League side, helping them embark on a strong run of form too.

Following Bayo’s return, Charleroi have won six, drawn three and lost two games in the league. Bayo was absent for one of those defeats as well, sitting out as they fell to a 3-1 loss away to Standard Liege.

Bayo has again shown that he’s got what it takes to play a key role in Belgium, so it will be hoped that he can still have plenty to offer at Vicarage Road.

A clean slate next season with a new manager in charge gives Bayo another chance to impress with Watford. He signed a four-year deal with the Hornets last summer so it will be hoped he can prove just why they paid a reported £5m for his services.