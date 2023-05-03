How has Romal Palmer fared since leaving Barnsley last summer?

Barnsley academy graduate Romal Palmer left Oakwell last summer, heading for pastures new after his contract with the Tykes came to an end.

Barnsley recruited midfielder Palmer at a young age, bringing him to Oakwell after time in Manchester City’s youth ranks. He made his way through the ranks with the Tykes and after picking up some game time out on loan with Darlington, he broke into the club’s first-team.

The Wigan-born man went on to play 77 times for Barnsley across all competitions, chipping in with two goals and three assists in the process. He was a regular in the starting XI as the club embarked on a memorable 2020/21 campaign under Valerien Ismael’s management, finishing in the play-off spots.

However, towards the end of his time with the club, he fell down the pecking order and found himself in and out of the side. Palmer spent seven years on the books at Barnsley before his departure.

How has Palmer fared since leaving?

Palmer opted against signing the new contract that had been offered to him and headed into free agency. He was quickly snapped up though, making a change of scenery by joining Turkish side Göztepe.

He’s managed to nail down a regular starting XI role in the Turkish second-tier. Across all competitions, Palmer has played 24 times this season, notching three goals and three assists in the process. He’s spent a couple of brief spells on the sidelines through injury but when fit, he has found himself playing a prevalent role for Ekrem Dag’s side.

Palmer and Göztepe sit in 7th place as it stands and after a poor start 2022, they’re now on a run of 11 games without defeat.