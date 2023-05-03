How has Kenneth Zohore fared since leaving West Brom in January?

West Brom parted ways with striker Kenneth Zohore in the January transfer window.

West Brom signed Zohore in the summer of 2019, paying a hefty £8m to sign him after an impressive stint with Cardiff City.

However, his time at The Hawthorns won’t be one fondly remembered by many. His time with the Baggies was an ill-fated one, struggling to break into the starting XI while also dealing with persistent injury problems. As a result, he played only 23 times for the club, netting five times in the process.

Zohore a spell out on loan with Millwall but that was a tough stint too. Ultimately, an exit was sanctioned in January as West Brom cancelled his contract by mutual consent.

How has Zohore fared since leaving?

Despite a tough time with West Brom, the towering striker wasn’t a free agent for long.

Danish side Odense BK, who had Zohore on the books from 2015 to 2016, moved to reunite with Zohore on a free transfer. He had netted 10 goals in 28 games with the club previously and penned a deal until the end of the season earlier this year.

However, his time back with De Stribede hasn’t proved all that successful. Zohore has played four times across all competitions, with all of those outings coming off the bench. He’s yet to score in those appearances and has been absent from the last two matchday squads as Odense embark on the relegation round of the Superligaen season.

Barring an upturn in form over the latter stages of the season, it could be that Zohore becomes a free agent again when his contract runs out this summer. It remains to be seen just how he fares over the remainder of the campaign though as he bids to get back to the form that first saw him catch the eye while with Cardiff City.