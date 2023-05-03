Ennis extends? Jephcott departs? What to expect from Plymouth Argyle’s retained list this summer

Plymouth Argyle are heading for the Championship after a fantastic season for Steven Schumacher’s side.

After missing out on the play-offs last season, Plymouth Argyle left no doubt this time around by securing automatic promotion. The Pilgrims are still battling with Ipswich Town for the title too and sit top of the table heading into the last game of the season.

The League One title is still in their crosshairs but Schumacher and co will have one eye on summer plans too. It won’t be long before the time comes to confirm their retained list either, so we look at what to expect here…

Who could be released?

While it will be hoped that a good chunk of the out of contract players pen extended deals, there are some who look like strong candidates for summer exits.

There were big hopes for Luke Jephcott at Home Park after an impressive breakthrough. However, he’s fallen down the pecking order and after spending this season on loan at Swindon Town, it seems likely that he’ll head for pastures new. 23-year-old ‘keeper Adam Parkes seems like another likely candidate for an exit, as do defenders James Bolton and Brendan Galloway given the injury problems they have endured.

Conor Grant is a solid option on the left and in central midfield but he too has struggled with injuries. After five years with the club, he may find more chances elsewhere.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Who could be retained?

As highlighted before, hopefully Argyle can retain a good few of their out of contract players. Dan Scarr and Niall Ennis have been important players this season and could be pivotal in the Championship next season, while Ryan Hardie is another player who looks capable of making the step up.

Defender James Wilson has been another mainstay at the back and despite being 34, he’s shown he’s still got plenty to offer at the back.

Last but not least, attacking midfielder Danny Mayor is someone Plymouth should be looking to retain. He’s been a great asset for the Pilgrims since signing from Bury in 2019 but it remains to be seen if his future lies in Devon.