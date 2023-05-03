Coventry City quiz of the season – how much do you remember from the Sky Blues’ 22/23 campaign?

Coventry City’s season looks set to extend beyond the weekend with the Sky Blues in the perfect position to finish in the play-offs.

Mark Robins’ side are 5th in the table heading into the final game of the 2022/23 campaign.

Coventry last played in the Premier League in 2001 and are four games away from a return to the top flight.

And as Coventry begin their final preparations ahead of the make or break clash against Boro, why don’t you put your knowledge of the Sky Blues’ season to test?

Try your hand at our Coventry City 2022/23 season quiz and see if you can score 100%!