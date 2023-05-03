Burnley quiz of the season – how much do you remember from the Clarets’ 22/23 campaign?

Burnley have waltzed their way to the league title and an immediate return to the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany’s side have played exciting and attacking football all season, with the Belgian reinvigorating the club in his first season in charge.

Burnley have just Cardiff City to face on the final day as the Clarets prepare to lift the title at Turf Moor in what’s sure to be a party atmosphere.

As the Clarets prepare to play their final Championship game before returning to the top flight, why don’t you put your knowledge of Burnley’s victorious season to the test?

Try your hand at our Burnley 2022/23 season quiz and see if you can score 100%!