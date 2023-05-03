Burnley join race to sign Manchester City man

Burnley are interested in signing Manchester City midfielder James McAtee on loan, according to the Daily Mail.

McAtee has spent the season on loan at Championship rivals Sheffield United, helping the Blades confirm their return to the top flight, and Burnley have seemingly taken a keen interest in his services ahead of next season.

The 20-year-old has played 35 times in the Championship this season for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, scoring eight goals and registering three assists.

According to the Daily Mail, McAtee is set to return to the Etihad in the summer when he’s expected to sign a new contract with the Citizens.

And now, Burnley have joined a long list of Premier League clubs interested in the England U21 international, with Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Leeds United, and Leicester City all keen according to Daily Mail’s report – Sheffield United are also said to be keen on another loan deal.

McAtee to Burnley…

The idea of McAtee joining City legend Vincent Kompany is one that makes complete sense given the previous knowledge that the Belgian boss would already have on McAtee from their time as players at City.

McAtee’s season at Bramall Lane also shows he’s ready to make his breakout into the Premier League after starring in the Championship this season.

Burnley are currently set to lose Nathan Tella at the end of the season when the 23-year-old returns to parent club Southampton, and McAtee could be the perfect replacement to link Kompany’s midfield and front-line in the fluid style he’s implemented at Turf Moor, with there no doubt over the technical ability of McAtee to play in that role and he also has shown his eye for goal.

The Clarets can reach the 100-point mark with victory at home against Cardiff City on the final day on Monday, with kick-off at 3pm.