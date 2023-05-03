Brighton man attracting Championship interest after impressive Derby County loan spell

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Haydon Roberts is ‘attracting Championship interest’ after spending the season on loan with Derby County, reports Darren Witcoop.

Roberts, 20, has spent the entirety of this season on loan at Derby County in League One. The defender has so far racked up 36 league appearances for the Rams, scoring twice and playing a crucial role in their season so far.

Paul Warne’s side could yet earn promotion back to the Championship after relegation last time round, with the Rams currently sat in 6th place of the table.

But no matter the outcome of their season, it looks like Roberts could be playing in the Championship next time round anyway with journalist Witcoop revealing on Twitter this morning that the Brighton youngster has suitors in the second tier.

He tweeted:

Brighton left-back Haydon Roberts is attracting Championship interest after an impressive loan spell with Derby County #brighton #dcfc #derbycounty — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 3, 2023

Derby County currently sit two points in front of Peterborough United in 7th. The Rams face Sheffield Wednesday in their final game of the season this weekend and a win would guarantee their place in this season’s play-offs, with Peterborough going up against Barnsley.

A bright future…

This season has been Roberts’ best so far. He spent time out on loan with Rochdale during the 2020/21 campaign but was kept at Brighton for the last season, though he’s since excelled with Derby in League One.

Left-backs are always in demand though and so Roberts will surely become hot property in the summer. Expect Brighton to be uninterested in selling him, but another loan move seems like the best option for him, and a Championship move seems like the best destination.

A return to Derby would make sense from all angles – providing the Rams can earn promotion to the Championship. But if they don’t then there’ll still be plenty of options for Roberts.