Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Stoke City among sides eyeing out of contract Fulham ace

Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Stoke City, Bristol City, Swansea City and Cardiff City have all expressed an interest in Fulham left-back Joe Bryan, as per Bristol Live.

Bristol City academy graduate Bryan is someone that EFL fans will be more than familiar with by now. The 29-year-old played 230 times for the Robins during his time at Ashton Gate and also played Championship football with Fulham.

He’s still on the books at Craven Cottage too, albeit out on loan with Ligue 1 side OGC Nice. However, his contract with the Cottagers expires at the end of the season and his situation looks to have piqued interests in the second-tier.

As per a report from Bristol Live, former club Bristol City are keen on a reunion with their former star.

They could face heavy competition for his signature though. Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Stoke City, Swansea City and Cardiff City are all said to be showing an interest in a move for Bryan too as he approaches the end of his Fulham deal. It is said that the Robins are in a strong position in the chase though given his relationship with the club and their trajectory under Nigel Pearson.

An ideal swoop?

For those in the market for a left-back/wing-back, Bryan could be the perfect addition.

The 29-year-old has a vast amount of experience in the Championship and has starred at the level before. Since moving on from the second-tier though, he’s gained Premier League action and while he hasn’t been a regular with Nice, he’s still been playing and training at a high level in France’s top-tier.

As a free agent too, he’ll be a low-cost addition for any of the sides keen.

It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out but with Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Stoke City, Swansea City, Cardiff City and former club Bristol City all keen, Bryan could be spoiled for choice this summer.