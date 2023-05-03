Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham sell-on clause details amid nearing Real Madrid deal

Birmingham City’s former star Jude Bellingham is closing in on a move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Birmingham City saw Bellingham come through their youth ranks at the age of just 16 and after a stunning breakthrough campaign, the midfield star went on to make a high profile move to Borussia Dortmund.

Since then, the 19-year-old has gone from strength to strength and has become one of the world’s best midfielders. His development has proven just why the Blues saw fit to retire his shirt number and new claims could bring good news for City too.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday afternoon that Bellingham is closing in on a move to Real Madrid. Personal terms are nearly wrapped up and a new meeting has been scheduled between Real and Dortmund to finalise the deal.

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid are close to complete deal to sign Jude Bellingham, confirmed. Negotiations are progressing to the final stages. Personal terms are almost agreed — Juni Calafat, crucial again. New meeting has been scheduled to complete the agremeent with Borussia Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/EZO76bXiHk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2023

With this fresh development, it is worth reminding that Birmingham City smartly inserted a sell-on clause into the deal that saw Bellingham head to Dortmund in July 2020. The Athletic stated back in November 2022 that said release clause will see them receive more than 5% of any fee the German giants receive for Bellingham.

Romano’s new report doesn’t include any fee but a sum of £110m was mentioned in a report from The Telegraph last month. A sum of that size would land Birmingham City at least £5.5m, but it remains to be seen just what the final fee is.

A welcome boost for the Blues…

Given just how good Bellingham has become, it might’ve been hoped that a deal could see more come the way of Birmingham City. Of course though, it remains to be see how much the Real Madrid deal costs and just how much ends up going to the Blues.

City’s former no.22 has come on leaps and bounds since his breakthrough at St. Andrew’s and at just 19, it will be exciting to see just how high his ceiling is. He’s played for Dortmund 130 times since signing and has even captained the Bundesliga titans, also collecting 24 England caps.

A cash influx could make for an exciting summer for Birmingham City. There have been promising developments regarding their takeover and with another season of Championship football awaiting, it will be hoped that windfall from the Bellingham deal can go towards new signings and completing repair works at their home ground.