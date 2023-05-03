Big update emerges on transfer fate of reported Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City, Leeds United target

Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City and Leeds United’s reported target Mandela Keita will not be joining loan club Royal Antwerp permanently this summer, as per Het Nieuwsblad.

Keita, 20, has spent this season on loan with Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Royal Antwerp this season, picking up regular game time away from OH Leuven.

His performances with the club have seen him draw interest from these shores too. Championship pair Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City were linked alongside Premier League strugglers Leeds United last month but Antwerp’s €10m purchase option presented an obstacle for the English trio in their pursuit of the midfielder.

Now though, fresh claims have emerged over his transfer fate, providing Blackburn, Norwich and Leeds with a promising boost.

Het Nieuwsblad reports that Antwerp will not be triggering the permanent clause in Keita’s loan deal. He’s performed well but the price is too high for the Belgian side, opening the door for other suitors to swoop. The report also mentions the claimed interest from Blackburn, Norwich and Leeds, though it remains to be seen if their admiration is firmed up over the summer.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

One to watch?

It remains to be seen just how Keita’s situation with parent club OH Leuven pans out but with Antwerp opting against bringing him in permanently, there will be one less obstacle in the way of Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City and Leeds United if they do want to bring him in this summer.

At only 20, he’s one to watch for the future having impressed in Belgium. He’s played 23 times across all competitions this season, chipping in with an assist in the process.

It will be interesting to see if more clubs turn to the Belgian market this summer too given Burnley’s success. Vincent Kompany and co recruited heavily from the country last summer, helping turn the Clarets into a title-winning side.