Barnsley man suffers hamstring injury ahead of Peterborough United clash

Barnsley host Peterborough United on Sunday, in their final League One game of the season.

And after that, Michael Duff’s side will be playing in the play-offs as they vie for an immediate return to the Championship.

It’s been a hugely impressive first season at the club for Duff who’s seen his side shoot up the table in the second half of the season, almost coming into automatic play-off contention at one point too.

A play-off spot is in the bag though and next they host a Posh side needing a win to move up into the top six before the end of the campaign.

Duff though could be without Jordan Williams for Sunday’s game and potentially the play-off fixtures next month – the wing-back has suffered a hamstring problem, as per Barnsley Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane, and he’s had a scan on the injury.

But speaking in his pre-Peterborough United presser, Duff ‘doesn’t seem overly concerned about the injury’.

And in other injury news, O’Kane also revealed from Duff’s presser that Mads Andersen has had a scan on his abs and could be in contention to play on Sunday, whilst Adam Phillips and Luca Connell are back in training.

A potential blow…

Williams has been one of Barnsley’s best players this season. He’s featured 42 times in League One so far, scoring five and assisting seven, and so his potential absence for the play-off fixtures later this month would be a huge blow.

But it doesn’t seem to be a major issue and with the season nearly over, Williams may be able to take part in the play-offs knowing that he can recover in the summer.

But first is a tricky game against Peterborough who will be desperate for a win – Duff will want to use this game as good practise ahead of the play-offs.

The game kicks off at 12pm on Sunday.