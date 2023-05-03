3 James Trafford replacements Bolton Wanderers must consider amid new revelation

Bolton Wanderers have had Manchester City prodigy James Trafford on loan for the past year-and-a-half and he’s been a huge hit with Ian Evatt’s side.

Bolton Wanderers’ loan star first joined in January 2022 and since then, he’s gone on to notch up 33 clean sheets in 72 games across all competitions. 26 of those clean sheets have come in a fantastic 2022/23 campaign, helping Wanderers in their promotion fight.

However, The Bolton News has said another return this summer is unlikely and Trafford himself as suggested he won’t be back again after the end of this season. That’ll leave a big gap in between the sticks for the Trotters to fill, so here, we look at three potential replacements…

Carl Rushworth – Brighton & Hove Albion

Similarly to Trafford, 21-year-old shot-stopper Rushworth has enjoyed plenty of success on loan away from the Premier League in recent seasons. He impressed with Walsall before spending this season with Lincoln City, where he has managed 19 clean sheets in 45 games, conceding only 42 goals.

The Brighton youngster will benefit from more action out on loan next season and Bolton could be the next best place for him to develop regardless of whether they win promotion via the play-offs or not.

Lucas Bergstrom – Chelsea

Bergstrom is another young ‘keeper who has spent time on loan in League One this season. His Peterborough United spell was cut short in January but the towering Finn still managed nine clean sheets in 28 games, putting in a string of impressive performances in the process.

His deal with Chelsea expires at the end of next season and if not renewed, a permanent swoop this summer could be feasible or a successful loan could open the door to a full-time agreement further down the line.

Nathan Bishop – Manchester United

Last but not least, out of contract Manchester United goalkeeper Bishop looks like a likely candidate for a summer move. It would be a surprise if his deal at Old Trafford is extended and the 23-year-old could be a shrewd signing this summer.

Bishop kept 16 clean sheets in a successful stay with Mansfield Town last season but stayed with his parent club this time around, featuring on the bench twice in the Premier League while picking up game time for the Red Devils’ U21s.